Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 216,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $262,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

