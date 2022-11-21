Celo Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $456,592.82 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $456,592.82 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,098,127 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.