Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.61. 5,691,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,569. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$648,922.28. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

