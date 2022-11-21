Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

CVX traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

