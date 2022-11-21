Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.16. 220,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

