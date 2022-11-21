Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 363 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,274. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

