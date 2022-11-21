Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.22. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.