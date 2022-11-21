Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,755. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

