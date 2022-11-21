Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

