Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.14. 30,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,861. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

