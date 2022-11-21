Citigroup Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $255.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $249.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

