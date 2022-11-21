Citigroup Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

