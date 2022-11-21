Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.66 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.