Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 2.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 4,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,727,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

