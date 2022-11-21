Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Clinigen Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.