Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CCA traded down C$0.44 on Monday, reaching C$73.67. 44,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.27. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
