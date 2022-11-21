Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COGT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

