Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COGT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
