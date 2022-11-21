Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and $22.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.52 or 0.01603636 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012659 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00035211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.01633753 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

