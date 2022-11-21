CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Up 11.1% This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.92 million and approximately $6.24 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

