Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,512,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

