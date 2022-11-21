Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Raised to €35.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($30.93) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($45.36) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.11) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($24.23) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. 182,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,357. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.