Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 7.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 27,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,895,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

