Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.50. 364,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

