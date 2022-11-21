Constellation (DAG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.06 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Constellation has a market cap of $105.06 million and $326,299.05 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08310647 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00461826 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.11 or 0.28334895 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
