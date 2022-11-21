Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $33.38 million 1.37 -$16.37 million ($0.66) -2.82 Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.73 $119.50 million $1.26 26.87

Analyst Recommendations

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for GSI Technology and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -46.55% -25.69% -21.74% Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05%

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. In addition, it offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. The company also provide radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used as components in our OEM customers' products, including routers, switches and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; audio/video processing; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

