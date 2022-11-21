Contrasting InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get InRetail Perú alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InRetail Perú and Dillard’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.95 $862.47 million $50.55 7.13

Profitability

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than InRetail Perú.

This table compares InRetail Perú and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 13.47% 59.78% 25.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InRetail Perú and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InRetail Perú 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dillard’s 1 2 0 0 1.67

InRetail Perú presently has a consensus target price of 38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $244.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Given InRetail Perú’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InRetail Perú is more favorable than Dillard’s.

Summary

Dillard’s beats InRetail Perú on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand. The company operates 689 food retail stores, 2,252 pharmacies, and 21 shopping malls. It also develops real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Lima, Perú. InRetail Perú Corp. is a subsidiary of Intercorp Retail Inc.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for InRetail Perú Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InRetail Perú and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.