Contrasting Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Reunion Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.26 $40.83 million $2.99 28.83 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.20 -$43.63 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Reunion Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.86%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.34% 12.30% 4.85% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

