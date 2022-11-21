Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.37. 12,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,562. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.44. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

