Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

V stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.