Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

