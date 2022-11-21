Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.73. 36,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

