Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 129,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.91. 122,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,126. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

