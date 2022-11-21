Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 82 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWO traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $315.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

