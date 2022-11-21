Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,318. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

