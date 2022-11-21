Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.89) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.99) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.99) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($45.09) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.38) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.77) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Covestro Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.86 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching €36.29 ($37.19). 1,131,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($28.37) and a one year high of €58.48 ($59.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

