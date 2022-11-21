Craig Hallum Trims Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Target Price to $4.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of FATH stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

