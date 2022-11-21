Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $184.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77.

Apple last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

