Credit Suisse Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

