Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 5,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Cryoport by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,693,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

