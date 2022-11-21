Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 5,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.
Cryoport Stock Up 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.