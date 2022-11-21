CSFB Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on H. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.89.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$30.52 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

