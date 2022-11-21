CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSGS. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 2,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.