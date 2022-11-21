CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CSGS. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 2,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
