Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday.

CYBN stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,430. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Cybin by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 323,515 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cybin by 926.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

