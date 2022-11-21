DA Davidson Raises Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target to $9.00

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXLG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 31,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Insider Activity

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,182. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

