DAO Maker Price Up 0.6% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $99.83 million and $739,459.43 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

