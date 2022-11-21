Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 16.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 166,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 160,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

