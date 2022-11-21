Dero Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.58 million and $174,968.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00024522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,809.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00383215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00114458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00807885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00649508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00234296 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,047,987 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

