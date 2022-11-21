DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.80 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00014375 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $82.80 million and $1.89 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,542.3737629 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.3390387 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,589,992.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

