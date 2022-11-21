DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $599.22 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for approximately $1,531.34 or 0.09593678 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $599.22 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.