DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.51

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 100538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.24 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

DHT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is -799.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,502,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP increased its holdings in DHT by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

