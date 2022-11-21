Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($53.80) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,726 ($44.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,916,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,661.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,691.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,701.47.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($42.83) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($9,765.00). Insiders purchased 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.